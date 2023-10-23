Alexee Mays Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Alexee Mays has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for October.
Alexee Mays is a senior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. She comes highly recommended by her teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for October. Lexee keeps herself very busy through the school year by being involved in a lot of different hands-on classes.
While in school, Lexee loves her Portfolio Art Class, which is an elective she took this year. Lexee isn’t exactly sure what she wants to do after high school, but she is exploring many different options as she becomes more interested in hands-on work. She has been very involved in taking wood shop, and art classes, as well as being involved in several different clubs.
Before this year, Lexee wanted to be a real estate agent. However, she is unsure if that is the career path she wants to take. Her favorite class of all of the electives she has taken is building things. She loves working with her hands to create something amazing.
Lexee has been involved in a lot of different activities during her time at BHS. She has been taking wood shop for three years. She also has been taking a lot more art classes in her last year of school. She has really enjoyed the process of prepping her art, by 3D printing, sanding, and painting. She is also currently a member of Archery Club, Fishing Club (Vice President), and Technical Engineering Club, which she was the secretary of last year.
Lexee’s dream job used to be to be a realtor, but after taking more art classes she has realized she loves making things and working on projects involving her hands. She said the classes that have helped her prepare for her future career is Intro to Tech, Home Maintenance, and Wood Shop. During Home Maintenance, she enjoyed learning about electrical.
When Lexee was asked, “Is there anything that makes you special?” she said, “I am pretty independent and like to do things with other people, but am very capable of being on my own.”
Her inspiration has been her mom and dad. They have instilled in her a love for crafting projects and being outdoors. When thinking about her career and future, she has determined that she wants to do more things with her hands.
Some of her favorite projects have been making a mini and big version of a skull and pumpkin. She had to sand, spray paint, and create a shadow effect to make it more realistic. She finished her project by putting a gloss coat over it. Lexee also had the opportunity to put a large painting in the hallway of the school, where all her classmates could see it.
Lexee’s favorite memory so far in high school is during the fishing club’s first outside-school event.
“One of my classmates pulled out a giant Koi fish,” Lexee said.
She also enjoys hanging out with fellow members of the archery club at Legacy Archery, where they enjoy food and shooting bows.
If you or someone you may know has recently graduated high school, trade school, or college and is interested in a career at Brookville Equipment Corporation you can find a list of available positions by visiting: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
