SPONSORED: Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Services Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Platelet-Rich Plasma contains growth factors that signal cellular healing and stimulate tissue regeneration making PRP a great option for musculoskeletal and soft-tissue applications in conditions such as osteoarthritis, bursitis, tendinitis, aesthetics services, and more.
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) consists of plasma and concentrated platelets. Platelets are a type of blood component that plays a crucial role in healing. Platelets are known for their clotting abilities but most people don’t realize they also contain many powerful growth factors creating an intense nutrient-rich matrix that supports cellular healing and stimulates tissue regeneration. Through cellular signaling, there is increased blood flow, enhanced nutrient and oxygen delivery, improved anti-oxidant removal of toxins and free radicals, and stimulation of collagen production. This all leads to new, stronger, more functional connective tissues.
At SEC they use a proprietary system for platelet harvesting that uses a specialized device that concentrates the platelets and additionally removes the majority of the pro-inflammatory white blood cells (leukocytes) making for a more purified PRP for injection. Patients report less post-injection inflammatory flare-ups making the recovery process more comfortable compared to the simpler centrifuge-only methods many providers use for PRP preparation.
Research shows that controlling the post-treatment inflammation is crucial in achieving the best regenerative and aesthetic results. Therefore, at SEC we specifically use “Leukocyte Poor, Platelet-Rich Plasma” or LP-PRP.
PRP Musculoskeletal and Joint Injections
PRP injections are essentially the opposite of a traditional steroid injection. PRP decreases pain by altering the abnormal biologic environment of the painful or diseased area while causing strengthening of the connective tissues, decreased inflammation, and tissue regeneration. Many who have “failed” steroid injections in the past or only had temporary relief can benefit from PRP. Steroids at best only temporarily decrease inflammation and do not initiate any tissue healing. Steroids at worse cause damage to the tissues by causing tissue breakdown. Steroids are also chondrotoxic, meaning they destroy the cartilage in joints causing worsening arthritis.
Common conditions seen for PRP injections include osteoarthritis of the knee, hip, and shoulder, bursitis/tendonitis of the shoulder, hip, and Achilles tendon, and plantar fasciitis. We also have a structured prolotherapy with PRP service for lumbar spine/SI joint pain to heal and strengthen the ligaments and fascial structures of the lumbosacral spine to increase stability and reduce lower back and SI joint pain.
The cost for musculoskeletal conditions varies depending on the number of structures treated and if ultrasound guidance is used. For example, a shoulder injection with ultrasound-guided injections into several pain-generating tissues is $595 and often includes injections into the rotator cuff tendons, subacromial/subdeltoid bursa, biceps tendon sheath, and into the joint itself. A single intraarticular injection in the knee for osteoarthritis is $495. A $100 discount is available to established patients currently or previously in a treatment program and there is an additional discount if multiple areas are injected during the same visit.
SkinPen® Microneedling for Aesthetics
SkinPen® precision microneedling is the very first FDA-cleared microneedling designed to target facial acne scars and neck wrinkles, for smoother, more radiant, younger-looking skin.
The SkinPen® treatment works in three simple steps, designed to activate the skin’s natural healing process. Following each session, the skin begins to heal itself, looking more renewed and rejuvenated over time. SkinPen® is only available in professional settings and delivers dramatic results without the use of heat or chemicals. You can combine your treatment with the use of your own platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to further enhance and regenerate your skin.
Why add PRP to your SkinPen® treatment?
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is a great addition to your SkinPen® treatment. When combined with microneedling, it can bypass the skin barrier pushing the PRP in the deeper levels of the skin. This promotes faster healing and improved tone and texture. Since platelet-rich plasma is produced from the patient’s own blood, it is the ultimate in “natural” healing.
About your SkinPen® treatment and pricing:
You will receive a take-home PCA Skin 7-day post-procedure kit to further care for your skin following your treatment. Sessions are typically recommended once a month for 4 months, and quarterly maintenance for best results. At SEC they offer single treatments and package options in quantities of 4:
SkinPen® Pen Face
$300 for a single treatment or $1,095 for 4 treatments
SkinPen® Face + PRP
$595 for a single treatment or $1,995 for 4 treatments
Add your neck for just $50 per treatment!
Not sure if SkinPen® is right for you? Book a complimentary consultation with one of their skincare experts to discuss your skin, goals, and treatment recommendations!
Download the Spine & Extremities app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.