 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Local Man Following Domestic Incident in Sligo

Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-08-31T075354.041CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Arrest Local Man After Domestic Incident in Sligo

PSP Clarion received a report of a domestic incident near Ridge Street Extension in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

Police say a 32-year-old Rimersburg man was charged accordingly.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The suspect’s name was not released.

The victim is a 26-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment and criminal mischief that took place around 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, at Clarion Psych Center in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say two juveniles were involved in the incident.

The arrestee is a 17-year-old female from Aliquippa.

The victim is a 17-year-old female from Trout Run.

According to police, a pair of prescription glasses (valued at $60.00) were damaged in the incident.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.