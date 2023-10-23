State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Local Man Following Domestic Incident in Sligo

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Arrest Local Man After Domestic Incident in Sligo

PSP Clarion received a report of a domestic incident near Ridge Street Extension in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

Police say a 32-year-old Rimersburg man was charged accordingly.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The suspect’s name was not released.

The victim is a 26-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment and criminal mischief that took place around 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, at Clarion Psych Center in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say two juveniles were involved in the incident.

The arrestee is a 17-year-old female from Aliquippa.

The victim is a 17-year-old female from Trout Run.

According to police, a pair of prescription glasses (valued at $60.00) were damaged in the incident.

