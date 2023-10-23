Thomas F. Stanton Jr., age 71, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at UPMC Hamot after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s and Dementia.

His wife, daughter, and sister were by his side.

Tom had a big and loving family.

He was born in Oil City, PA on June 14, 1952, to the late Mary (Flaherty) and Thomas F. Stanton, Sr.

Tom graduated from Venango Christian High School in 1970.

He then went on to attend Gannon University earning a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Tom worked for many years as a PA State Employee Retirement Counselor and very much enjoyed his job.

Even in recent years, he would often be providing retirement advice to anyone who would listen, sometimes in his sleep!

Tom was active in his community and had many close friendships.

He loved playing golf, a love he shared with his wife, Karen, and was a long-time member of the Wanango County Club where he made and grew many lifetime friendships.

Tom was a devoted Pittsburgh Sports fan and spent many days with family and friends watching TV or in-person rooting for the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and University of Pittsburgh teams.

Tom also enjoyed playing pickle ball, skiing, bowling at the Knights of Columbus (K of C), and spending time at the local YMCA.

He joined Big Brothers Big Sisters to further support his community and impacted many lives.

Tom especially loved his dog, Sadie, and his family hopes she was waiting to welcome him home.

Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his nephew, Stephen Fuller.

Tom was survived by his wife of 43 years Karen (Bruce) Stanton and their daughter, Sara Stanton.

He is further survived by three sisters, Mary Beth Stanton, Nancy Fuller (Richard), and Suzanne Gifford (Paul); brother in-laws, W. James Bruce (Nancy), and David Bruce (Anita); his many nieces and nephews, Christine (Todd), Scott, Craig (Jessica), Lynn (Andy), Morgan (Brian), Stacie (Jason), and Jason (Monique).

He also has many great nieces and nephews who will continue to honor his memory.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Jude, 2801 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16505 on Wednesday, October 25 at 11 am.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.

Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/800442061882928/ Or directly to the association at: https://www.alz.org/help-support/i-have-alz/make-a-difference.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.burtonquinnscott.com/.

