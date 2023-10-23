 

Police Release Details on Man LifeFlighted, Two Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Route 36

Monday, October 23, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

lifeflight-main-bannerELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a crash that left a man seriously injured after his pickup crashed into the back of an SUV on State Route 36.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on October 23, the crash happened on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 11:41 a.m. on Sunday, October 15.

Police say 47-year-old Bradley P. Geer, of Sigel, was attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn into a private business when his 2004 Subaru Outback was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge RAM 1500 driven by 22-year-old Dalton J. Maines, of Byrnedale.

Geer and his passenger—42-year-old Jolynn R. Geer, of Sigel—were using seat belts and were not injured.

Maines was transported via LifeFlight to DuBois Hospital to treat suspected serious injuries.

Jefferson County EMS transported  Maines’ passengers—a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both of Weedville—to Brookville Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Neither Maines nor the 16-year-old male was using a seat belt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

According to police, Maines was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Sigel Volunteer Fire Company Ward 2, Jefferson County EMS, and East Main Towing.


