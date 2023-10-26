 

Area Man Hospitalized After Motorcycle in Wrong Gear Crashes

Thursday, October 26, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Butler County on Wednesday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, near the intersection of Prospect Road and Staff Road in Brady Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 72-year-old James G. McCarty, of Prospect, was making a right-hand turn from Prospect Road to Staff Road.

According to police, McCarty was in the wrong gear and was unable to complete the uphill turn, causing the motorcycle to fall over.

McCarty suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by Butler Ambulance Service.

He was using a helmet.


