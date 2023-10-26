Canoe Creek Bridge Reconstruction Set to Begin in November

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — PennDOT and Bridge Pennsylvania Developers (BPD) announced today that pre-construction activities on the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges project will begin soon.

(Photo courtesy of PennDOT.)

Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) and their major sub-contractor, Kokosing Construction Company, Inc., will begin the first of four construction phases on November 2. Construction is slated to complete in 2028.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions along Interstate 80 with the exception of limited lane closures, which will occur during off-peak hours. Beginning November 2, 2023, expect short-term nightly left-lane closures to facilitate the installation of temporary pavement through November 16, 2023, with long-term median shoulder closures continuing through October 1, 2025.

A virtual I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges project public meeting was held on October 3 to introduce key members of the BPC team and provide an update about specific pre-construction and anticipated upcoming construction activities, traffic plans, and scheduling. To view the presentation click here or watch a recording of the meeting here.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

