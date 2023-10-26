Charges Against Man Accused of Possessing 64 Grams of Marijuana in SUV Outside SCI Forest Waived for Court

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) — Charges against a Pittsburgh man facing drug charges after 64 grams of marijuana was found by K9 officers in his SUV outside SCI Forest were waived for court.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against Emanuel Tyron Graves, Jr., of Pittsburgh, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 24, with District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor



– Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor

The following charge was withdrawn:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

This case has been transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, PSP Marienville were requested to respond to State Correctional Institution Forest at approximately 8:52 a.m., on August 4, to assist the institute’s K9 Unit which had found drugs on the property.

Upon arrival at the scene, a PSP Marienville trooper observed a green Genesis GV80 with Pennsylvania license plates resting in the parking lot in front of the State Correctional Institution building, the complaint states.

Multiple state corrections officers were on the scene.

They had a black male sitting on a curb, who was later identified as Emanuel Tyrone Graves. State correction officers notified the trooper that they were performing a screening for visitors when they located approximately sixty-four grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana in a black bag in the center console of the vehicle, the complaint states.

Consent to search the Genesis was requested and granted by Graves. A search of the vehicle yielded a blunt which was located in a small black bag, according to the complaint.

A Narcotics Identification Kit was used to test the marijuana, which tested positive for marijuana, the complaint indicates.

According to court records, Graves was arraigned at 11:30 a.m. on August 4 in front of Judge Miller.

