Clarion County Career Center Sets Open House for November 2

Thursday, October 26, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

74c61aff3d7643d5031dbd57f19b26dfSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. — The Clarion County Career Center will hold a career and technical education Open House on Thursday, November 2.

(Pictured above: An automotive student at the Clarion County Career Center works on a project.)

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It is open to new prospective students, as well as all current students, families, and community members.

There are seven sending schools that attend the Career Center: A-C Valley, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, North Clarion, Redbank Valley, and Union.

The Career Center offers nine technical programs: Allied Health, Culinary, Cosmetology, Diesel, Automotive, Welding, Computer Networking, Police Science, and Construction.

The purpose of the Open House is to familiarize attendees with the program curriculum, available certifications, and the general operations of the Career Center.

Visitors can tour the building and see the career and technical education opportunities available.

New students are eligible to participate in a prize drawing to win a $50.00 gift card.


