Featured Local Job: Laborer and Operator

Knox Township (Lucinda, PA) has an opening for a part-time Laborer and Operator.

The position will help the Roadmaster with various road related repair activities and snow removal.

Hours and days will vary and the schedule is flexible.

Pay based on experience, CDL and experience with heavy equipment is a plus but not mandatory.

Call or text 814-229-1015. EOE.



