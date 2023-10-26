Five Charged in Connection With 2020 Overdose Death in Shippenville

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Five people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2020 overdose death of a man in Clarion County.

According to court records, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against the following individuals:

36-year-old Victoria Marga Baptiste , of Scranton;

, of Scranton; 28-year-old Brandon Devaughn McCaskill , of Duquesne;

, of Duquesne; 30-year-old Amanda Lynn Reed , of Knox;

, of Knox; 32-year-old Ryan Zachary Wilson , of Scranton; and

, of Scranton; and 28-year-old Jordan Robert Zulick, of Butler.

The charges stem from an investigation into the death of 29-year-old Travis Sharp, of Oil City, who died on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

According to newly released court documents filed in District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, this investigation was initiated on November 21, 2020, after Clarion-based State Police were requested to assist Knox Ambulance with a reported male in cardiac arrest who was subsequently found deceased.

Sharp was discovered deceased inside apartment #3, located at 4083 Route 322 in Shippenville, Ashland Township, Clarion County. He was found lying on the floor between the apartment’s common area and master bathroom with a GPS monitor around his ankle, the complaint states.

Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker pronounced Sharp deceased at 12:32 p.m. on November 21, 2020. Sharp’s suspected cause of death was a drug overdose, pending an autopsy and blood toxicology analysis. Due to the suspected cause of death, PSP Clarion Trooper Joshua Bauer began investigating into the possible source of lethal drugs Sharp used, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Bauer submitted evidence that was seized at the crime scene—which was identified as “Red Bull” stamp bags—to the PSP Erie Regional Laboratory for drug identification analysis. Results of the analysis indicated the stamp bags contained Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, according to the complaint.

Through investigation, the above defendants were identified.

Baptiste was arraigned on the following charges at 11:55 a.m. on October 4, in front of Judge Heeter:

Conspiracy – Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Conspiracy – Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Criminal Conspiracy/Aid (three counts)

Unable to post a $50,000 monetary bail, Baptiste was lodged in the Clarion County Jail until bail was posted on October 9. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 28 at 9:45 a.m. in front of Judge Heeter.

McCaskill was arraigned on the following charges at 11:21 a.m. on October 24, in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

Conspiracy to Violate Corrupt Organizations Statute, Felony 1

Unable to post a $250,000 monetary bail, McCaskill was lodged in the Clarion County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 31 at 9:45 a.m. in front of Judge Miller.

Reed is scheduled to be arraigned on the following charges at 9:30 a.m. on October 31, in front of Judge Heeter:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Conspiracy – Tamper with / Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 28 at 10:30 a.m. in front of Judge Heeter.

Wilson was arraigned on the following charges at 11:55 a.m. on October 4, in front of Judge Heeter:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post a $50,000 monetary bail, Wilson was lodged in the Clarion County Jail until bail was posted on October 9. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 28 at 10:00 a.m. in front of Judge Heeter.

Zulick was arraigned on the following charges at 10:22 a.m. on September 19, in front of Judge Heeter:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Conspiracy – Tamper with / Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

Conspiracy to Violate Corrupt Organizations Statute, Felony 1

Zulick was released on a $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 28 at 9:15 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

