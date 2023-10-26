Lois Delores Hawk, 89, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville.

She was born on October 27, 1933, in Brookville, a daughter of the late Charles Villone Morres and Janet Watson (Clark) Morres.

On November 26, 1953, she married Delbert Duncan Hawk, Jr., who preceded her in death on October 29, 2003.

Retired, Lois worked as a secretary at Clarion-Limestone School and also the Clarion Chamber of Commerce.

Lois was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel.

She also was a member of the former Martha V. Conrad Study Group, the Eastern Star and Order of Amaranth.

Lois was all about her family and particularly her grandkids, she loved seeing them and spending time together.

She previously enjoyed camping with her husband.

In her later years, she and her sister Anna Morres were inseparable, when you saw one, you saw the other.

Lois is survived by her four children: Jeralyn Armagost and her husband Brad of Reynoldsville, Jennifer Petricini and her husband Thomas of Hermitage, Jeffrey Hawk and his wife Susan of McCormick, South Carolina and Jon Hawk of Clarion; eight grandchildren: Charity (Jayme) Nero, Thomas (Sharon) Petricini, Karla Hawk, Evelyn Hawk, Vero Hawk, Valintine Hawk, Nicholas (Lauren) Hawk, Danielle Hawk and Katlyn Walton; four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; two sister, Anna Morres and Grace Morres both of Brookville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Joseph Morres and a sister, Johanna Botera; one great great grandchild, Kayden Gibson.

The family will receive friends from 11-1pm Friday, October 25, 2023, at the Roseville Independent Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Jim Fillhart officiating.

Interment will be in Brookville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Roseville Independent Chapel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.shumakerfh.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.