SPONSORED: The Bolt EUV Has Arrived at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, October 26, 2023 @ 11:10 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

BOLT - new
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle is now on Redbank Chevrolet’s lot!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET BOLT EUV
FWD 4dr LT

BOLT a

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,100

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER EV
RS eAWD

IN-TRANSIT

ext_GNT_deg01x640(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information on Redbank Chevrolet’s electric vehicles!

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com


