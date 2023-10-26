 

AICDAC Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Set for October 28

Thursday, October 26, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pexels-polina-tankilevitch-3873168 (1)CLARION, Pa (EYT) – AICDAC is hosting a Prescription Drug take-back event on Saturday, October 28.

Bring your unwanted or expired medications to the event for safe disposal by local law enforcement personnel on Saturday, October 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Medicine Shoppe located at 100 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

AICDAC will also be offering free Naloxone (Narcan) kits at the event. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone.

All types of prescription and OTC medications will be accepted in the form of capsules, pills, tablets, patches, liquids, or creams. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.

Participants are encouraged to remove any personal information from bottles or packages before turning the medications over to law enforcement. This event is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.

