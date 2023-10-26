Car Mate Trailers: Built to Last, Right Here in Leeper, Pa.

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – In 1982, what is now Car Mate Trailers, Inc. began as Pennstyle Trailers and launched a company specializing in utility trailers, a quality product that would last.

In 2023, Car Mate Trailers can be found in every state of the United States.

“If you have any issues with your trailer during the first five years of ownership, we’ll take care of it,” said Marketing Director George Karg.

“We back our trailers, and they are built to last. We get calls from people with 30- or almost 40-year-old trailers who have questions about their classic trailers.”

(Pictured above: Marketing Director George Karg shares the extensive network of Car Mate dealers in the northeastern United States and Eastern Canada.)

All trailers have a lifetime warranty on the roof and a five-year quality warranty.

Starting with utility trailers, Car Mate eventually evolved into an extensive line of enclosed cargo and open utility trailers renowned for premium quality.

The trailers are sold through an extensive network of about 80 dealers in the northeastern United States and Eastern Canada, with Virginia the most southern dealer.

Car Mate now employs about 85 dedicated, talented, and highly skilled employees who build trailers from the ground up.

Car Mate is located on a sprawling 55-acre campus in Leeper, just south of the intersection of PA State Routes 66 and 36. Over 100,000 sq. ft. of building space is shared over seven buildings, including a welding shop, paint shop, fab shop, cargo finish shop, management office building, and storage buildings.

Founder Jim Pfendler (1933-2010) and critical administrators and managers, including Dan Baker, Fred Ochs, George Becker, Michelle Ochs, Dale Mueller, Marc Gragg, and Greg Snyder, took chances when launching the company and embraced a changing marketplace growing from “Campgrounds to Midways,” in the early days.

“A fellow came in asking us to build a trailer that he could use to cook and sell food out of at shows,” Pfendler said in a feature story. “He liked the first one so much he ordered a second one. Before we turned that second one over to the customer, we took it to the Harrisburg Recreational Vehicle Show.

“A retired carnival worker came to our booth and told me I should exhibit that trailer in Gibsonton, Florida, at the International Independent Showmen’s Association show. I took his advice and went down there with one trailer, sold it, and took along our purchasing agent.”

The carnival concession trailer line expanded to include bunk cargo trailers in several sizes. One of the most unusual lines had concession and bunkhouse trailers used by carnival operators, a market Pfendler got into almost accidentally.

House trailers were designed to accommodate carnival employees who need a place to sleep on the road. The larger versions are 48′ long by 8′ wide, sleep as many as 12, and have two shower rooms.

“We (came) up with a new bunkhouse design with sleeping quarters on one side and game booths on the other. There are three lift-up window covers and foldout counters on the game side. A trailer like that helps the carnival operator recover some of his cost.”

Forecasting the future direction of Car Mate, Pfendler said, “Times have changed, and our business keeps changing. We have to be more specialized than we used to be.”

Fast forward to 2023, and you can still find original Car Mate Concession Trailers at local festivals, such as the ever-popular Gyro Concession Trailer at the Autumn Leaf Festival. Although Car Mate no longer makes the complete Concession trailers (they will make the “shell” trailer), many classic trailers remain strong decades later.

