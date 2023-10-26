Victor Eugene Ewy, 88, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on October 22, 2023.

He was born in Newton, Kansas on October 3, 1935 to the late Carl and Vera Mae (Winsky) Ewy.

He graduated from Newton High School and attended Kansas State University.

Upon leaving college, he began a career in manufactured housing and continued in that field until his retirement as General Manager of Commodore Homes.

Victor enjoyed golfing and played in many leagues and charity tournaments throughout the years.

He was active in the community, serving on many boards, including the Clarion Hospital Board for 12 years and Chairman of the Board for nine.

In 2009, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Clarion.

Proud husband, father and grandfather.

Victor is survived by his wife, Sandra Ewy of Clarion; daughters: Janelle K. (Ron) Arnett of Daniels, WV, Jill A. (Derek) Bowman of Knox, PA, and Vicki L. Valente of Spokane, WA.

In addition, three grandchildren: Alison Williams, Rachel Williams and Michel Valente.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Marilyn), brother (David) and son-in-law (Michael).

Known for his warm hugs and strong handshakes, a bright light has truly gone out in the world.

He will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever.

Friends and family will be received from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory located at 330 Wood Street Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Grace Lutheran Church at 417 Madison Road, Clarion, PA 16214 with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

