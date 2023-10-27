7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 59. East wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
Showers likely before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
