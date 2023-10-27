 

Traffic Resumes on Franklin’s Liberty Street After Over-Height Truck Incident

Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Liberty Street Reopened - Dumped Load - IMG_2055FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Franklin’s Liberty Street was reopened Friday afternoon following several hours of closure due to a damaged utility pole and lines caused by an over-height flatbed tractor-trailer load.

According to PennDOT, Liberty Street was reopened at about 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Background

Photo credit: Cory Masterson

Fallen cargo from a flatbed tractor-trailer caused a road closure on Liberty Street between 13th Street and Washington Crossing.

Photo credit: Gavin Fish

According to Franklin Police Department Officer Joshua Wheeling, an over-height load on a Klapec Trucking Company tractor-trailer caught some wires that were stretched over Liberty Street at approximately 10:00 a.m., causing the load to fall from the truck.

The wires remained intact, but a utility pole was sheered in the incident.

Photo credit: Gavin Fish

Personnel from the Franklin Police Department and the Franklin Fire Department responded to the scene. Crews from the Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

According to Officer Wheeling, Penelec responded to the scene but left after determining that the damaged utilities were communication lines.

Photo credit: Gavin Fish

Klapec Trucking Company also responded to the scene and removed the fallen cargo.

A utility crew from Girard was sent to address the damage, said Wheeling.

Photo credit: Gavin Fish


