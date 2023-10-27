Charges Against Local Man Arrested for Trespassing at High School to Watch Football Game Waived for Court

CLARION CO, Pa. — Charges against a local man who allegedly trespassed at a high school to watch a football game were waived for court on Tuesday.

The man also had charges waived for court in two other hearings on separate cases.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 36-year-old Clint Nathan Lineman, of Rimersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 24, in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Possession of Weapon On School Property, Misdemeanor 1

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Defiant Trespass Posted, Summary

He was released on $10,000.00 unsecured bail in this case.

In the second case, the following charge was also waived for court:

Defiant Trespassing – Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

The following charges were waived for court in the third case:

Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Sub, Misdemeanor

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Misdemeanor

Fail To Use Safety Belt – Driver And Front Seat Occupant, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Fail To Carry Regist, Summary

Oper Veh W/O Req’d Financ Resp, Summary

Lineman is currently free after being released on his own recognizance.

The above cases have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of Case #1

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Clint Nathan Lineman, of Rimersburg, on Wednesday, September 6, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

A trooper from PSP Clarion was dispatched to Union High School located at 354 Baker Street in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, for a disorderly male on school property, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, the trooper was advised that the male, later identified as Clint Lineman, was swinging a baseball bat and yelling at the school staff, the complaint states.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, Lineman had left the scene.

According to the complaint, the trooper interviewed school staff members, including two members of the Union School District Police. School staff reported that Lineman was in the baseball field, which was posted no trespassing, swinging a baseball bat and yelling obscenities.

The staff stated Lineman appeared to be violent and was making obscene gestures at them while swinging the bat in a violent manner, the complaint continues.

There were students and staff present at the school, and the school was placed on lockdown, the complaint notes.

Officer Boltz, of the Union School Police, related that when he arrived on the scene, he was able to deescalate Lineman, and he asked Lineman if he had any weapons on him. Officer Boltz related Lineman produced a black, spring-assisted, folding knife–which had metal knuckles on the handle–from his pocket, the complaint states.

Officer Boltz then seized the weapon and provided it to the PSP Clarion trooper, the complaint indicates.

Upon making contact with Lineman, he reportedly admitted to the trooper that he was at the school and possessed the weapon that Officer Boltz had seized, according to the complaint.

Details of Case #2

According to a criminal complaint, Union School District Student Resource Officer Boltz contacted PSP Clarion around 7:03 a.m. on Friday, September 15, in regards to a trespass incident that occurred the prior night at the football game.

State Police responded to the Sligo Elementary School to speak with Officer Boltz who advised that Clint Lineman showed up in his truck in the lower parking lot on Thursday, September 14, during the football game at Union High School. He was then standing along the fence by the field watching the game, the complaint states.

Officer Boltz stated that Lineman was asked to leave as he was told by school officers multiple times before that he was trespassed from the school, the complaint indicates.

Officer Boltz then explained that he spoke with the school board shortly after his contact with Lineman, and the school board agreed they wanted him arrested so he would stop coming on the property, the complaint notes.

Troopers informed Officer Boltz they would contact Lineman and speak with him regarding the issue.

Troopers drove from Sligo Elementary to Lineman’s residence. Lineman happened to be outside upon arrival, and he was asked to report to PSP Clarion for an interview, and he agreed. Lineman was then interviewed at the PSP Clarion Barracks around 8:45 a.m. on September 15. He was asked if he was at the football game on the previous night, and he acknowledged that he was, the complaint states.

Lineman was then asked if he was previously notified by Officer Boltz that he was not allowed to be on school property, and Lineman advised he was aware that he was not allowed on school property, the complaint indicates.

The following Custodial Written Statement was obtained from Lineman: “I knew I wasn’t aloud on school grounds and I am sorry I showed up and it will not happen again,” the complaint notes.

Lineman was then advised by troopers not to return to the school grounds, and he acknowledged, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on September 28 in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.