Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jack-o’-Lantern Cake

This will make a perfect centerpiece for your Halloween party!

Ingredients

2 packages of spice cake mix (regular size)

3 cans (16 ounces each) vanilla frosting



2 to 3 teaspoons orange paste food coloring1 ice cream cake cone (about 3 inches tall)2 Oreo cookies1 package (24 ounces) ready-to-use rolled black fondant

Directions

-Prepare and bake cakes according to package directions using two 10-in. fluted tube pans. Invert cakes onto wire racks; cool completely. Meanwhile, tint the frosting orange using food coloring.

-Cut a thin slice off the bottom of each cake. Spread 1 cake bottom with frosting; press flat sides together to make a pumpkin shape. Place a foil ball in the center to support the “stem”. Frost the cake with the remaining frosting. Top with an ice cream cake cone

-To decorate the face, roll out a small piece of fondant to 1/8-inch thickness; cut into desired shapes for mouth and nose; save the remaining fondant for another use. Remove tops from 2 Oreo cookies; cut half-circles in filling for eyes. Press cookies and fondant into the frosting to make the face.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.