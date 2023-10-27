Clarion County Weekend Guide: Field of Screams Corn Maze, Halloween Party at Zack’s, Clarion YMCA Trunk or Treat, and More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Field of Screams Corn Maze, Halloween Party at Zack’s, Clarion YMCA Trunk or Treat, and much more!
(Photo courtesy Zack’s Farm to Table, New Bethlehem, PA)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2023
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Friday, October 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Shippenville Spooktacular Haunted House
When: Friday, October 27, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Where: 117 Main Street, Shippenville, PA 16254
Details:
Event runs through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Field of Screams at Zacherl Farms Corn Maze & More!
When: Friday, October 27, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl Farms will be raising money for Liza Kopp who is battling ALS and Bonnie Reed who was recently diagnosed with a form of brain cancer. Money will also be donated to the Shippenville Fire Department. Lineup to the maze will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 and will be sold at the door. Cash is preferred. There will be concession items, Rub and Tug BBQ, and other food vendors. Wear appropriate attire for corn maze. *12 years old and younger will be required to attend with a parent or guardian. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2023
Clarion County Farmers Market
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Courthouse Parking Lot
Fruit, Vegetables, and More…
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/clarionfarmersmarket/
Community Children’s Halloween Party
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Clarion Free Library, 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
The party will be held in the Meeting Room (Lower Level) of the Clarion Free LIbrary. There will be crafts, snacks, and goody bags for the children. At the end of the party, pumpkins will be distributed for children to take home and decorate. Hosted by The Clarion Kindness Project. Please email jsgriebel@gmail.com if you have any questions or need further information.
Clarion YMCA Trunk or Treat
When: Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
For more details, click here.
BHS of Clarion Trunk or Treat
When: Saturday, October 28, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point, 330 North Point Drive, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
Free community event for children ages 12 and under.
National Drug Take Back Day
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: The Medicine Shoppe, 100 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
Bring your unwanted or expired medications to the event for safe disposal by law enforcement personnel. Accepting all types of prescription and over-the-counter medicines! Free Naloxone kits will be available at the event.
Hosted by: Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. For more information, visit AICDAC’s website: https://aicdac.org/.
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Cemetery Walking Tour
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, two tour times, 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
Admission is $5.00 and all proceeds benefit the Clarion Cemetery Association. Please meet at the new parking lot on Second Avenue across from the cemetery. There are no advance ticket sales, guests are asked to pay at the start of the event. Please note that we will be walking on uneven terrain so be sure to wear appropriate shoes and dress for the weather. If you are joining the 10:00 pm tour please bring a flashlight. Rain date is Sunday, October 29th. Hosted by The Clarion Kindness Project.Please email jsgriebel@gmail.com for further information.
Halloween Party at Zack’s
When: Saturday, October 28, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Zack’s Local Farm To Table Restaurant, 301 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Details:
Over six hours of live music, costume contests, a mocktail bar, and a food buffet. This event is BYOB and requires a $20.00 wristband purchase. Click on this link to view their flyer!
Paranormal Fright Fest
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Mall, 22631 PA-68, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
$25.00 at the door. For more information, click on this link: https://www.clarionpa.com/events/.
Shippenville Spooktacular Haunted House
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Where: 117 Main Street, Shippenville, PA 16254
Details:
Event runs through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Field of Screams at Zacherl Farms Corn Maze & More!
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl Farms will be raising money for Liza Kopp who is battling ALS and Bonnie Reed who was recently diagnosed with a form of brain cancer. Money will also be donated to the Shippenville Fire Department. Lineup to the maze will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 and will be sold at the door. Cash is preferred. There will be concession items, Rub and Tug BBQ, and other food vendors. Wear appropriate attire for corn maze. *12 years old and younger will be required to attend with a parent or guardian. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Nosferatu Halloween Silent Horror Film
When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Hall, 42 South Palmer Street, Foxburg, PA 16036
Details:
For more information, click on this link: halloween-horror-movie-nesferatuw-tom-roberts.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2023
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Spaghetti Takeout Dinner
When: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
$11.00 suggested donation. All proceeds benefit the Kopp Family to help cover expenses related to ALS. For more information, click here.
Trunk-or-Treat at The Washington House
When: Sunday, October 29, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Fryburg, PA 16326
Details:
For more information visit The Washington House’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Washington House
Shippenville Spooktacular Haunted House
When: Sunday, October 29, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Where: 117 Main Street, Shippenville, PA 16254
Details:
Event runs through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Note: Events can change, so before making plans to attend, please verify the event by checking the host’s website or Facebook page.
If you want your event added to the Clarion County Weekend Guide, send the details to news@exploreClarion.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.