Explore to Host Clarion County Commissioners Forum on October 30

Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Political Forum Haskell House - November 2023 - County Commission - No TextCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County residents will have an opportunity to engage with local candidates for the upcoming election at the Clarion County Commissioners Forum, hosted by exploreClarion.com.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 30, at 7:00 p.m., at The Haskell House, 500 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

The candidates are Wayne R. Brosius, Republican; Daniel Carey, Democrat; Ted Tharan, Republican; Braxton White, Democrat; and Write-In Candidate Andy Montana, Independent.

All five candidates have accepted invitations to attend the forum.

The doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. The forum is free to attend; however, donations will be accepted at the door and distributed to Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

Questions can be submitted using this link. Questions can also be submitted at the event. They will be screened and chosen randomly to avoid bias.

The forum, which will also be broadcast on exploreClarion.com, will be moderated by Gavin Fish.


