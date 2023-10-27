Francis (Fran) Benjamin Hazlett passed away on October 26th, 2023 surrounded by his family after a brave battle with cancer.

He was born in Franklin, Pa on May 14, 1934.

Fran was the son of the late Calvin Eugene Hazlett and Mary Barnicle Hazlett.

Fran worked for the CPT and finished his career at Joy Manufacturing.

Fran is best known for his airboat that he ran the Allegheny in the 1970’s and 80’s, and more recently his jet boat.

Fran was happiest on the Allegheny and Clarion rivers.

Boating and being on the river were his passion.

Fran served four years in the Navy during the Koreon War.

Fran is survived by his children Rose Miller (Mike) of Franklin; Brenda Josephs Simanteris of Firestone, Co; Jenny Lyn Hazlett (Rob Gifford) of Brush, Co.; Tammy Lewis (Peter) of San Francisco, Ca; Charles Hazlett and Rex Hazlett both of Franklin, PA.

He is survived by his 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

His longtime partner Becky Crawford and her children Angie Crawford (Ralph) and Stephanie Crawford of Cooperstown.

As well as Angie’s two children and one grandchild.

Fran is also survived by his long-time best friend Art Borger and his wife Leslie.

The family would like to thank Donna Bean, a longtime family friend, for the loving care and friendship she had given him the last 2 years and the Aseracare team of Cathy Wise, Linda Fauzey and the entire staff for the amazing care they gave our father at the end of his life.

We will be forever grateful.

In addition to his parents, Fran was preceded in death by his children’s mother Barbara Ann Rhodes Hazlett, and by his two brothers, Kenneth J. and Howard W. Hazlett and his five sisters, Virginia Wagner, Dorothy Tingley, Janet Pierce, Charlotte Woods and Marilyn Hazlett.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A time of remembrance will take place at 9th St Park at 11:00 A.M. Sunday, Oct 29 and a celebration of his life will follow at the family home at 3 P.M.

The Reinsel Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

