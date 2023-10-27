Glenn Richard Best, age 82, of Union City, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot, Erie on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 with his wife and family by his side.

He was born in Sligo, PA on September 12, 1941, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Grace Eisenhuth Best.

He was happily married to the love of his life, Mary Delores Glosser Best, who survives.

After graduating from Keystone High School, Glenn served his country proudly for four years in the United States Navy on the USS Guardian and the USS Investigator.

After his Navy service, he moved to the Erie area to work at General Electric, and was employed there for 40 years until his retirement.

If not hunting, fishing, camping, or listening to bluegrass music, he could be found spending time with his loving family.

Glenn and his wife Delores were the founders of the Wattsburg Bluegrass Music Festival at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds.

He enjoyed camping with his family and friends, and going to bluegrass music festivals.

He belonged to the Wattsburg United Methodist Church, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a member of the American Legion Post 237, the Moose Lodge 882, and the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

Glenn was a 23-year colon cancer survivor.

He celebrated 58 years of marriage with his wife, and will be greatly missed by his family.

They have three children: Yvonne Best-Proctor and husband Edward, Rick Best and wife Jody, and Peggy Lapenz and husband Ray.

He adored and was proud of his grandchildren: Lance and Paige Proctor, Ricky Jr. and Ashley Best, and Madisyn and Raymond Lapenz.

His surviving siblings are Chester and Gloria Best of Fayetteville, PA, Arthur Best and Patricia Greenawalt of Knox, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by an infant sister, Edith Best, and brothers Raymond and Phillip Best; sisters-in-law Eleanor Best and Ireta Best; nieces Melissa Wolf and Lori Kerrick; and brother-in-law Dan Greenawalt.

Family and friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut Street, Waterford on Sunday, October 29th from 4-8 pm and may attend the funeral service there Monday at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Darnell of Harmony Baptist Church.

Committal service and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corry, PA.

The Best family wishes to extend thanks to the PA Soldiers & Sailors Home and UPMC Hamot for their exceptional care and support.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wattsburg United Methodist Church, 9904 Jamestown Road, Wattsburg, PA 16442, or Harmony Baptist Church, 2067 Old Wattsburg Road, Waterford, PA 16441, or the Wattsburg Hose Company, 14415 Main Street, Wattsburg, PA 16442, or the PA Soldiers & Sailors Home, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16512.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://vanmatres.com/.

