Jason Lee “Jake” Black, 48, of Oil City, PA., passed away Oct. 22, 2023.

Born Sept. 6, 1975 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Cindy Kitelinger and the late Derek Black Sr.

Jason, known as Jake, was always smiling and brought humor to those around him.

He will be deeply missed by his mother and step father, Cindy & James Kitelinger; his son and granddaughter, Maximus and Elena Ann LaTona; his sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Carlos Hood; his fiancé, Jessica Steetle; and by his step brother and step sister, Dan and Missy Kitelinger; as well as countless beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Derek Black Sr., his brother Derek Black Jr., and his grandparents Barney and Laura Foster.

Jake attended Oil City High School and was of the Christian Faith.

At this time, there will be no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor and remember Jake.

Memorials to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 or at https://gofund.me/39d97628.

Please remember and celebrate the life of Jake.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.

