Jay Calvin Byerly, 104, of Summerville, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, while a patient at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born on May 2, 1919, to the late Manuel Reed and Martha Maria (Kiehl) Byerly.

He started his working life in the coal mines but went on to hold a position with National Fuel Gas for over thirty years.

Jay married the love of his life, Mildred Louise Hoffman, on January 1, 1942, in Shannondale, PA; after 74 years of marriage, Mildred preceded him in passing on May 30, 2016.

He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Pine Grove Sportsman’s Club.

Jay was a simple man who loved the area he called home and all of the natural beauty that comes with it.

He enjoyed sitting on his front porch looking for deer and visiting with family and friends.

Jay took great pride in his home and property and even mowed his own lawn into the last couple weeks.

When not taking part in outdoor activities, Jay enjoyed playing cards and loved nothing more than his family.

He will be dearly missed by many.

Jay is survived by one daughter; Joanne Heschke; two grandchildren; Mike (Brenda) Heschke; Karen (Bob) Young; six great grandchildren; Nicholas (Jillian) Heschke; Shane Heschke; Jared (Alyssa) Heschke; Alex Young; Kelsey Young; Tyler Young; and six great-great grandchildren; Alice; Emma; Calvin; Nora; Burke; and Graham.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jay was preceded in passing by one son in law; Clifford Heschke; four brothers; Charles; William; Ralph; Russell; and one sister; Carrie Brosius.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 1pm to 4pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 4:00pm.

Interment will take place at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Beaver Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, 3668 Heathville Ohl Road, Summerville, PA 15864.

