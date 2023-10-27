Leads Sought After Unknown Person Severs Vehicle’s Fuel Lines in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding a vehicle’s fuel lines that were severed by an unknown person(s) in Jenks Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers were requested to respond to Morrissey Adams Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, in reference to an incident of criminal mischief, according to a report issued on Thursday, October 26.

Police say a vehicle had its fuel line severed by an unknown individual(s) sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20, and 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 23.

Trooper Zepeda said the vehicle belonged to a resident of Morrissey Adams Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

