Mildred Mae Greenawalt Hoover George, age 97 of Knox, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 25, 2023 at Grandview Healthcare in Oil City.

Born May 2, 1926 in Sligo, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lois Snyder Greenawalt and was a graduate of Sligo High School.

She married Arnold Hoover and he preceded her in death in 1957.

She later married Don George in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2018.

Mildred worked at Kooman’s Grocery Store, Knox Bakery, Knox Glass, and drove school bus.

She was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church and bowled on the Archway Cookie bowling team for many years.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Kay Milford (Larry) of Knox; three grandchildren: Jack Allmendinger (Denise) of Summersville, West Virginia; Michele Allmendinger of Knox and Sheila Weaver (Jerry) of Belleville and four great grandchildren: Joshua Allmendinger (Jessica); David Allio (Hope), Kim Colwell (Casey) and Sharayah Delavern (Steve).

She is also survived by seven great great grandchildren: Colton Allmendinger, Noah Campbell, Ezra Allio, Cami Colwell, Bristol Colwell, Charlotte Delavern and Cecilia “Cici” Delavern, and a brother, Richard Greenawalt.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Mildred was preceded in death by a grandson, Russell Allmendinger.

Private family services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Reverend Cindy Duffee will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah.

Online condolences may be sent to Mildred’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

