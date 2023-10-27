Nadine O. Beers, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Fairview Manor.

She was born March 27, 1930 in Titusville, PA, a daughter of the late Elmer and Ruth (Spangler) Brown.

Nadine was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and playing cards and board games.

She had an awfully green thumb, loved gardening, and could grow anything she put her mind to.

Above all, she enjoyed being around her family.

For those that had the privilege to know her, she was kind and loving with a contagious laugh, but also did not mince words.

If she was thinking it, you were going to know about it, whether good or bad, but that is what made her so unique.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Durand Beers, sister Christine Manelick and brother Louis Brown.

She is survived by her son, John Beers and his wife, Tammy, of Platea, a grandson, Cody Beers and fiancé Sarah Beck of Conneaut OH, her beloved sister Shirley Cann of Franklin, and four brothers, James Brown and his wife, Beverly, of Centerville, Larry Brown and his wife, Linda, of Silver Springs, FL, Charles Brown and his wife Pauline of Corry, and Lloyd Brown of Depot Bay, Oregon, along with brother in law Richard Manelick and many nieces and nephews.

No calling hours or service will be held at this time per Nadine’s request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Embracing Our Veterans, 3823 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

This organization provides hearing devices to those veterans who are less fortunate.

The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

