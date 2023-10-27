 

Punxsutawney Phil and His Inner Circle Visit Governor’s Residence to Start 100-Day Countdown Until 2024 Groundhog Day

Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

23955_gov_punxsutawney_phil_dz_019HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 25, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development tourism staff hosted Punxsutawney Phil and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle at the Governor’s Residence

The visit marked the start of a 100-day countdown to one of Pennsylvania’s most beloved traditions—2024 Groundhog Day.

Each year, Groundhog Day generates over $1 million for the local Punxsutawney community, with attendance ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 annually to see Phil’s prognostication.

Governor Josh Shapiro welcomes Punxsutawney Phil and the Inner Circle to the Governor’s Residence

