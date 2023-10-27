CCHDC Rehabilitating 1930s Coca-Cola Bottling Plant on 2nd Avenue
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation (CCHCDC), an instrumentality of the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, has taken on the task of rehabilitating the 1930 Coca-Cola Bottling Plant on 2nd Avenue in Clarion.
This major rehabilitation along 2nd Avenue in Clarion was originally the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, built in the 1930s and later utilized as the Clarion County Career Center and the ARC Building. This project is just the first of several projects currently underway along 2nd Avenue.
The Clarion Community Center on 2nd Avenue has secured funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) for the rehabilitation of three affordable residential units, one of which will be completely accessible.
The final phase of the Clarion Community Center on 2nd Avenue Rehabilitation Project will include the rehabilitation of the commercial space. This space is zoned to only house social service agencies. They anticipate housing two to three social service agencies along with a large community space available to other agencies and community members for education and informational purposes.
Both the residential units and office space will be outfitted with energy-efficient heating and cooling, energy-efficient windows and insulation, and the most current technology.
The CCHCDC has the goal to provide affordable office space to social service agencies serving all of Clarion County, offer a high-tech community space for educational purposes available to agencies and community members, and address a vacant blighted anchor building in downtown Clarion.
Rehabilitation of the Clarion Community Center on 2nd contributes to the overall neighborhood revitalization strategy. The Clarion Community Center on 2nd aims to improve the neighborhood by transforming this blighted property and providing convenient, accessible access to services in the downtown area. In addition to esthetically improving downtown, the Clarion Community Center on 2nd Avenue will continue to contribute to the community by way of useful community space and ongoing financial contributions through property taxes.
Phase 1 of the rehabilitation project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024. Phase 2 is anticipated to be completed no later than the end of 2024.
Anyone with information about the original building, pictures, artifacts, or articles regarding the building over the years, is encouraged to share them with the Clarion County Housing Authority via email at ccha@clarionhousing.com or stop by the office located at 8 W Main St, Clarion, PA 16214.
Any agencies interested in more information regarding the common space should email ccha@clarionhousing.com or call 814-226-8910 extension 105.
