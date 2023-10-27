HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH: Central Clarion Faces Redbank Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues with a big Friday night matchup between Central Clarion and Redbank Valley, and Explore Sports will have all of the action live from New Bethlehem, Pa..

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

It has been building each week with every huge performance, epic scoring spree and lopsided victory.

The anticipation of the showdown between the Central Clarion and Redbank Valley football teams has been palpable.

And now it is here.

On Friday night, in what is sure to be an electric atmosphere in New Bethlehem, undefeated Central Clarion (9-0), averaging a state-best 61.6 points per game, takes on undefeated Redbank Valley (9-0), averaging 54.6 points per game.

The stakes? Well, ultimately just bragging rights.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

