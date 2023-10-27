Live Entertainment, Halloween Party, Costume Contest, All Happening at TrAils To Ales II This Weekend
Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
Brandon Rae Band performs on Friday, October 27, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Stop by Saturday, October 28, for a Halloween party and live music with Chris Higbee Billy from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Drink and food specials will be available along with a costume contest!
Prizes for best costume will include:
- 1st – $100 Trails Gift Certificate
- 2nd – $50 Trails Gift Certificate
- 3rd – $25 Trails Gift Certificate
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
