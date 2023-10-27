 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Trust BGM Custom Wear for All your Embroidery, Screen-Printing, and Engraving Needs

Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear offers personalized embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving services to fit everyone’s needs.

Plus, they have two in-house graphic designers on hand ready to assist you!

The team at BGM believes that businesses, teams, and individuals should be able to represent themselves in customeized clothing at a reasonable price, so they are always offering package deals with very competitive pricing.

BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, tumblers, and much more.

Email outsidesales@brookvilleglove.com for a quote!

BGM 2

Check out BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call 814-849-7325 to discuss your needs.

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s Facebook page.

The team at BGM Custom Wear (pictured above) is unique because they do EVERYTHING in-house.

The team at BGM Custom Wear (pictured above) is unique because they do EVERYTHING in-house.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.