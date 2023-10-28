Big Second Quarter Helps Keystone Earn Postseason Berth With 47-21 Win Over Moniteau

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Todd Smith has been waiting for this chance all season.

At the Moniteau 1, the Keystone coach sent 6-foot-3, 330-pound senior Brock Champluvier out onto the field to line up at running back.

He got the ball and crashed into the end zone as part of a 41-point first half in a 47-21 win over the Warriors in the Panthers’ final home game on Friday night.

“We had it in there for a couple of linemen to carry the ball and we had it down on the goal line there, so I didn’t know if we would get that opportunity again,” Smith said. “He scored it and (senior lineman Josh Beal) actually ran in the 2-point conversion. It was a pretty cool thing.”

Even cooler is the victory also puts Keystone, winners of four of its last six games after an 0-4 start, into the District 9 Class A playoffs.

“It was kind of our team’s motivation,” Smith said. “We had that 0-4 start and our kids really turned it around. I mean, we were 4-2 in our last six games and those two losses came to Brockway and Port Allegany, so I feel good about what our guys were able to do after the adversity they faced early in the year.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

For Champluvier, scoring a touchdown was a great way to end a regular season that has been chock full of injuries.

He missed last week’s loss at Port Allegany, but made it through Friday night unscathed and will be on the field next week against whoever the Panthers happen to face.

Keystone reshuffled the deck earlier in the year after the poor start, shifting Rayce Weaver from quarterback to running back and inserting freshman Dom Corcetti under center.

Corcetti has been solid. He was so again against Moniteau, completing 6-of-13 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Another freshman, Eli Nellis, continued his big campaign with 186 yards rushing on 16 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 62 yards and a score.

Weaver rushed for 80 yards on seven carries and scored a touchdown. Jorge Reyes added 77 yards on six carries and also caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Corcetti as Keystone led 41-15 at the half.

Nellis also had an interception.

“(Nellis) is a phenomenal player,” Smith said. “What he and Dom have been able to do as freshmen has really made a big difference on our team. And Jacob Henry, too, on both sides of the ball. He’s just an all-around good player.”

After the crisp first half, the second half devolved into a sloppy affair.

Keystone, though, was able to hold Moniteau off for the win.

For the Warriors (1-9), it was the end to a disappointing season.

Brendin Sankey did throw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, two to Logan Campbell and another to Peyton Kohlmeyer, but they couldn’t erase a disastrous second quarter for Moniteau.

Keystone led just 15-8 after one quarter, but scored 26 points in the second.

“First quarter was good,” said Moniteau coach Bob Rottman. “Second quarter was bad.”

Rottman, though, has a lot of talent returning next season. He got to see glimpses of it, even against Keystone.

“We have a good, young nucleus,” Rottman said. “It’s just gonna take a good offseason in the weight room.”



