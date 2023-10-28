Christine K. (Kirsch) Mohney, age 76, of Tionesta, PA, was called home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born October 10, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Norman R. and Charlotte C. (Gilkey) Kirsch.

She was a 1965 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, and went on to undergraduate school at Mansfield University of Mansfield, PA where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics.

On August 24, 1968 at the Tionesta United Methodist Church she married Thomas L. Mohney, who survives.

Christine was a substitute teacher at various schools in the area, and taught for many years at Bethel Christian Academy of Pittsburgh, and Christian Life Academy in Seneca, PA.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Franklin, PA and Tionesta.

She loved all kinds of cooking but especially making her “Cream Puffs” and “Pavlova” that over the years many family and friends….and church bake sales, enjoyed.

Anyone who knew Chris knew she was a collector of many things, of which she found a unique value in everything she collected, big or small.

In addition to her husband Tom she is survived by five children: Thomas L. “T. J.” Mohney, Jr and his wife Wendy of Springdale, PA; Hope A. Lepczyk and her husband Matt of Monaca, PA; Charity E. Bangham and her husband Terry of West View, PA; Patience C. Eckhardt and her husband Joe of Crescent, PA; SSG Joshua I.F. Mohney and his wife Courtney of Smiths Station, Alabama.

A brother survives, Keith R. Kirsch of Warren, PA as well as fourteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher R. Mohney, and a brother Norman R. “Chips” Kirsch JR.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Sunday from 2 – 6 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023, 1pm, at the funeral home with Pastor Jodi L. Poorman of the Tionesta Church of God officiating.

A private burial at Mt. Collins Cemetery in Tionesta.

A Celebration of Life will also be held at Bethel Assembly of God 2501 Stayton St. Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1 – 3 pm.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of Pennsylvania, www.alz.org/pa.

