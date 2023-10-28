Clarion Community Uniting on Sunday for Spaghetti Takeout Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit Liza Kopp

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — First United Methodist Church of Clarion is hosting a special spaghetti takeout dinner on Sunday, October 29th.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For a suggested donation of $11.00, you can enjoy a hearty meal while supporting a worthy cause: to rally community support for Liza Kopp and her family as they face the financial challenges associated with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

The First United Methodist Church of Clarion is located at 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

All proceeds from the dinner will go directly toward covering medical and equipment expenses, providing much-needed relief to the Kopp family during this difficult time.

Beyond the suggested donation, organizers warmly welcome additional monetary contributions. Every dollar collected will contribute to easing the financial burden faced by the Kopp family.

If you’d like to make an electronic donation, simply click this link and input your desired amount in the designated “LIZA KOPP SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER” box.

Mail-in donations are warmly accepted. Please send checks to Dave Hauser at 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214, with “Liza Kopp Spaghetti Dinner” clearly indicated on the memo line.

