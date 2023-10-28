Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Halloween Peanut Butter Cookie Pops

Colored frosting and candy faces make these addicting cookie pops the perfect Halloween treat!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter



1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup sugar1 large egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt12 lollipop sticks12 fun-size Snickers or Milky Way candy barsPrepared vanilla frostingFood coloringBlack decorating gelOptional decorations: Reese’s mini peanut butter cups, M&M’s minis, mini Chiclets gum, candy corn and candy eyeballs

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, cream butter, peanut butter and sugars until blended. Beat in egg and vanilla. In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-Insert a lollipop stick into the small end of each candy bar. Divide dough into 12 pieces; wrap one piece around each candy bar. Place 4 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake 14-16 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on pans 10 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Tint frosting; frost cookies. Decorate with gel and optional decorations as desired.

