Deborah A. Stephens, 60, of Strattanville died Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at her home of natural causes.

Born August 5, 1960 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Carol Langer Rickenbach.

She was a 1981 graduate of Bethel Park High School and continued her education by completing the requirements to be a CNA.

Prior to her diagnosis of MS she had been employed in the ICU at West Penn Hospital as a CNA.

She was an active member of Pisgah Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer at Tri County Animal Rescue.

Her pastime included attending church activities and volunteering at the animal rescue.

Those surviving are her step mother, Kathy Rickenbach; her son, Adam (Cynthia) Stephens; her step son John Stephens; her step daughters; Megan Stephens and Brandi (Joey) Brosius; her brothers, Tim Rickenbach and Scott (Angela) Rickenbach; as well as her former husband, Jeff Stephens.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the Final arrangements for Ms. Stephens.

A “Celebration of Life” with a luncheon to follow will be held at Pisgah Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11AM.

Her family suggest memorial donation be made in her memory to Tri County Animal Rescue.

