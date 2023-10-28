Donald R. Kapp, 88, of Venus, died Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Born December 28, 1934, in Venus, he was the son of George and Mildred Shorts Kapp.

He was a graduate of North Clarion High School and enlisted in the Army after high school.

He was stationed at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia.

Upon discharge from the army, Don worked at Burroughs Corporation and then Unisys as a Computer Technician until 1999, when he became a self-employed contractor servicing bank mainframes and computer equipment.

He was self-employed until 2019.

He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus in various roles as an assisting minister, eucharistic minister and youth Sunday School teacher.

He also served on the Church Council for many years.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball in the Venus Hayrake League.

He enjoyed many years fishing in Canada, hunting woodworking, and spending time gardening outdoors with his wife, kids, and grandkids.

Don was married on August 27, 1966 to the former Joyce Heath, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children, Annette Fye and her husband Joel of Cumming GA, Brian Kapp and his wife Kate of Erie, and a foster son, Hung Nguyen of Houston TX; his grandchildren, Corey Fye and his wife Lindsay of Cumming, GA, Emily Crandall and her husband Devin of Cumming, GA, Lourens Kapp of Brockport, NY, Meghan Kapp of Erie, and his great-grandchildren, McKinley and Hudson Fye of Cumming, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George, Robert and Edward Kapp.

Friends will be received at the Faith Lutheran Church in Venus on Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10 am to 11am.

Funeral service will then follow at the church at 11 am with Rev. Jeffery J. Piccirilli, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, AseraCare Hospice Care in Waterford, PA, or a charity of one’s choice.

