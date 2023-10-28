Driver Injured in Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 47-year-old woman was injured following an accident on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:43 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, on I-80 West, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 47-year-old Tiffany C. Brushwood, of State College, was unable to avoid a collision with a deer that entered the roadway.

Clarion Hospital EMS treated Brushwood for minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

The crash caused disabling damage to Brushwood’s 2017 Ford Explorer. It was removed from the scene by Rustler’s Towing.

Police were assisted on the scene by the Emlenton Fire Department.

