 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Driver Injured in Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

Saturday, October 28, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 47-year-old woman was injured following an accident on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:43 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, on I-80 West, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 47-year-old Tiffany C. Brushwood, of State College, was unable to avoid a collision with a deer that entered the roadway.

Clarion Hospital EMS treated Brushwood for minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

The crash caused disabling damage to Brushwood’s 2017 Ford Explorer. It was removed from the scene by Rustler’s Towing.

Police were assisted on the scene by the Emlenton Fire Department.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.