Harvey E. Crusan, 70, of Franklin, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Born in Franklin on September 20, 1953, he was the son of the late Raymond Crusan Sr. and Rosetta Mae Crusan.

He was a 1971 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

He loved his large family and he always looked forward to Sunday’s which were “open house” days for anyone to stop by and visit.

He worked for the Salvation Army for 26 years.

Harvey married the former Kathy Jo Stokes on August 8, 2023 after spending 35 years together and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Tina Tenney of Erie, Shelia Shields and her husband Rodney of Cochranton and Jeremy Tenney of Franklin; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Raymond Crusan Jr. and his wife Marcy of Erie, Violet Bell of Grove City, Margaret Denny of Franklin and Ira Crusan Sr. and his wife Lisa of Seneca and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death his parents, a sister, Naomi and his nephew Ira Crusan Jr.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A brief time of Remembrance will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice Foundation of Venango County 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

