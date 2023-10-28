Local Convicted Sex Offender Accused of Raping 6-Year-Old Boy in 2016 Waives Hearing

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man accused of raping a six-year-old boy in 2016 recently waived his hearing.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 32-year-old Charles Jacob Wensel Jr., of New Bethlehem, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 24, with District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/ Child, Felony 1 (four counts)

Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (four counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (four counts)

Unlawful Contact W/ Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (four counts)

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (four counts)

Incest of Minor – Complainant Under 13 Years, Felony 2 (four counts)

He is currently lodged in the Armstrong County Jail on $75,000.00 monetary bail.

This case has been transferred to the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Kittanning Trooper Michael Graham was assigned a ChildLine investigation on September 6 in which a known 13-year-old male made disclosures of sexual abuse that occurred in Dayton Borough, Armstrong County, when he was six years old.

On September 13, 2023, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim. At that time, the victim described acts committed by Charles Wensel Jr., the complaint states.

The victim explained related he would be at home with Wensel and another juvenile when Wensel would call him into the living room area. Upon entering the living room area, Wensel would be on a computer and wasn’t wearing any clothes, the complaint indicates.

The victim related Wensel was “talking to random girls” and the girls were naked. The victim stated Wensel then had him perform sexual acts on him, the complaint notes.

During the course of the forensic interview, the victim stated the sexual abuse happened at least four different times. The victim described the incidents as Wensel would watch girls on the computer and have the victim act like a girl on the computer, the complaint states.

The victim stated after these incidents stopped, he would spend the rest of the day in his room crying, the complaint indicates.

According to PA Megan’s Law, Wensel is listed as a “Sexually Violent Predator.” He was convicted of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Statutory Sexual Assault in March 2023 in reference to two incidents that happened on April 1, 2021, and April 3, 2022.

Wensel was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, in front of Judge McCausland.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

