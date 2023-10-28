 

Police Investigating Online Scam After Local Man Loses $11,500

Saturday, October 28, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

enter-g809fa4b37_1280 (1)TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have launched an investigation after a local elderly man lost over $11,000 in an online scam.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Friday, October 27, the scam took place sometime between Friday, September 22, and Friday, October 20, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say $11,500.00 was stolen from a known victim’s bank account through an online scam.

The victim is a 70-year-old Rimersburg man.

Trooper Hoffman is investigating this incident.


