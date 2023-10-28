Police Investigating Online Scam After Local Man Loses $11,500

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have launched an investigation after a local elderly man lost over $11,000 in an online scam.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Friday, October 27, the scam took place sometime between Friday, September 22, and Friday, October 20, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say $11,500.00 was stolen from a known victim’s bank account through an online scam.

The victim is a 70-year-old Rimersburg man.

Trooper Hoffman is investigating this incident.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.