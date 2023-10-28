SHOWDOWN GOES TO WILDCATS: Central Clarion Pulls Away From Redbank Valley to Win Battle of Unbeatens



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Hype Bowl goes to the Wildcats.

In a battle of 9-0 teams, Central Clarion scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to down Redbank Valley, 35-14, on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams that should be No. 1 seeds in their respective District 9 Class A and Class 2A playoffs.

(Pictured above, Jase Ferguson)

The first half was a slugfest with Central Clarion striking first on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jase Ferguson to make it 7-0 Wildcats early in the second quarter.

Redbank Valley responded.

Drew Byers scored from the 5 to knot the score at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

Central Clarion, though, went into the half up 14-7 when Braylon Beckwith scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-7 lead with 20 seconds on the clock in the second quarter.

Once again, Redbank Valley came back on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Braylon Wagner to Ashton Kahle to make it 14-14 midway through the third quarter.

The Wildcats, though, took over from there.

Ferguson scored on a 2-yard run to cap a long 11-play, 70-yard drive to give Central Clarion the lead for good at 21-14 late in the third quarter.

The Wildcats put the game out of reach on a 15-yard touchdown strike from Ferguson to Mason Burford early in the fourth and a Noah Harrison 4-yard run with 7:38 remaining in the game.

There was some potential bad news for Redbank Valley as Wagner was injured in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder inury.

Backup quarterback Jaxon Huffman was also injured, forcing Kahle in as the emergency QB.

Ferguson was 14-of-21 passing for 217 yards. He also rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Wagner was 13-of-21 for 167 yards and the long TD to Kahle.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 33, UNION/A-C VALLEY 0

Landon Martz ran wild again for the Chucks, scoring three TDs and the defense did the rest in a shutout win over the Falcon Knights.

Punxsutawney led 26-0 at the half.

Union/A-C Valley managed just 144 yards of offense. Brody Dittman was 15-of-30 passing for 110 yards.

Zach Cooper caught four passes for 51 yards and Trey Fleming also caught four passes for 35 yards for the Falcon Knights.

Union/A-C Valley had just 34 yards rushing. Dittman led the way with 22 yards.

BROOKVILLE 35, RIDGWAY 6

Charlie Krug threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Anthony Ceriani rushed for 115 yards and another score for the Raiders, who closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

Hayden Freeman had a monster game for Brookville with seven receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Krug also caught a 49-yard touchdown and Jack Pete also hauled in a TD grab.

Trenton Colgan also got in on the act for the Raiders. He was 2-of-2 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Brookville led 20-0 at the half on the strength of three TD passes from Krug — 10 yards to Pete, 16 yards to Freeman and 65 yards to Freeman.

Krug caught his 49-yard TD from Colgan early in the third to make it 27-0.

Ceriani’s 31-yard run, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Logan Loy made it 35-0.

Rocco Delhunty scored for Ridgway on a 16-yard run.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.