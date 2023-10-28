7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, October 28, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 54. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain. Low around 43. North wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 48. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
