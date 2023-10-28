APEX Accelerator Offers Free Government Contracting Training Events
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – For businesses in the Northwest region of Pennsylvania, the place to go for government contracting guidance and assistance is the Northwest Commission’s “APEX Accelerator” office (formerly known as PTAC).
The APEX Accelerator is a no-fee resource to help companies interested in pursuing opportunities in the federal, state, or local government markets.
One of the many services offered by the APEX Accelerator includes providing free, public training programs covering various aspects of government contracting. Worth checking out, our area’s APEX Accelerator has several events scheduled in the coming weeks:
11/1: Understanding Veteran-Owned Small Business Certifications for Government Contracting
- In recognition of National Veterans Small Business Week, this free session will provide attendees with a better understanding of Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) certification (“VetCert”) as it applies in the government marketplace. NW Commission APEX Accelerator will discuss aspects of VOSB and SDVOSB contracting including eligibility requirements, where/how to get certified, and recent updates to the program.
- For more information and registration visit: https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4479
11/2: Doing Business with DLA Troop Support
- This webinar will provide training, advice, guidance, and strategies to maximize opportunities for small businesses to participate in Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support’s acquisition programs, both as prime contractors and subcontractors.
- For more information and registration visit: https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4476
11/14: Doing Business with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)
- Learn about doing business with USACE from the SEPA APEX Accelerator and a representative from USACE’s Philadelphia District.
- For more information and registration visit: https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/4477
11/29: Intro to the HUBZone Program & Certification Process
- Hosted by NW Commission APEX with guest presenter David Pinkosky of the SBA Pittsburgh District office.
- More information and registration coming soon to https://nwpaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events
Interested in learning more about the APEX Accelerator that serves Northwest PA? Visit the Northwest Commission APEX Accelerator online
Have questions? Email them at apexaccelerator@northwestpa.org.
