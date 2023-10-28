Primary Health Network to Participate in ‘Contracts and Careers’ Event in Erie on November 1
ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – Understanding and negotiating employment contracts are key skills to successfully start your career and find a job that loves you back.
The Pennsylvania Primary Care Career Center – a non-profit, state-funded agency dedicated to expanding access to healthcare – is hosting a ‘Contracts and Careers’ networking event on Wednesday, November 1, from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Erie Club located at 524 Peach Street, Erie, Pa.
Robert D. Zaruta, Esq., of Knox Law will be there to provide expert advice on negotiating your first healthcare contract or work agreement. Several Community Health Centers will be there to discuss careers.
Plus, they will have plenty of food and drinks available and two attendees will walk away with a brand new iPad 10.
You can register for the event at: https://tinyurl.com/ErieCareer
Information on state and federal loan repayment programs will also be available at the event.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.