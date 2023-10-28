State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Damage to ATV in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Damage to ATV in Monroe Township

According to an October 27 release, PSP Clarion investigated an incident of criminal mischief in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred near Lawrence Road and Brook Road, around 1:15 p.m. on August 21.

Trooper Rapp said an ATV tire (valued at $100.00) was damaged.

The victim is a 53-year-old Strattanville woman.

DUI in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer along State Route 66 in Clarion Township, around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, October 22.

Police say the operator was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.

The arrestee is a 35-year-old Mayport woman.

Domestic Incident in Monroe Township

According to a report sent out by PSP Clarion on Friday, October 27, troopers are investigating a domestic incident that was reported to have occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, on South 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the arrestee is a 28-year-old Clarion man.

The victim is a 35-year-old woman, also of Clarion.

No further details were released.

