Walter L. “Walt” Guyda, III, 70, of West Middlesex, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at The Grove at New Wilmington after an extended illness.

Born October 15, 1953, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Walter and Shirley Harkless Guyda.

After graduating from Oil City High School in the class of 1971, Walt went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Clarion State College.

Walt was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1971 to 1975.

He worked as a social worker for Mercer County Human Services until his retirement.

Walt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan; was a committed family man who never missed a family function; and loved refereeing and playing basketball where he was known as “The Rocket Man.”

He was an avid blood donor and throughout the years, donated many gallons of blood.

Mr. Guyda was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Oil City and had previously served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister.

Surviving are five nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews, Fred Phillips and his daughter Madaline of Slatington, Renee Hardy and her husband Robert and their children, Brett and Scott of New Castle, Eric Phillips and his children, Meredian and Aspen of Erie, Doug Phillips and his wife Kristen and their children, Sloan and Elin of New Wilmington, and Stephanie Ralston and her husband Kalin and their son Zane of Slippery Rock; and a brother, Michael Guyda of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Phillips.

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City for a time of remembrance on Saturday, November 4 from 10 to 11 am.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Oil City on Saturday, November 4 at 11:30 am.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the American Red Cross or to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

